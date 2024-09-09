Trump Supports Legalizing Marijuana in Florida

Bucking his own party, former President Donald Trump announced Monday he will vote yes on a Florida amendment this November that would legalize marijuana for personal use.

"I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use," Trump said on his Truth Social account. "We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product."

Amendment 3 would allow adults 21 years and older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products. Medical marijuana is already legal in the state. Currently in Florida, possession of up to 20 grams is considered a misdemeanor. More than 16,000 people were charged with small amounts of marijuana offenses in 2023.

Trump said if elected president, his administration will continue to focus on research to unlock the medical uses of marijuana and work with Congress to pass common sense laws, including safe banking for state authorized companies, and supporting states' rights to pass marijuana laws.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has opposed the legislation, complaining Florida "will start to smell like marijuana" and that it would be bad for quality of life in the state. The Republican Party of Florida passed a resolution in May opposing Amendment 3, and said Democrats were pushing for the vote as their "only way to win support for their radical agenda."

The Harris campaign ripped Trump, calling him a flip-flopper on marijuana.

"As of this morning, Trump now suggests he is for legalizing marijuana — but as President, his own Justice Department cracked down on marijuana offenses," Ian Sams, an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, said in a memo obtained by ABC News.