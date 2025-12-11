Trump May Ease Federal Restrictions on Marijuana

President Donald Trump will likely loosen federal restrictions on marijuana use early next year, Axios reported.

Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, on par with heroin and LSD.

Schedule I drugs are listed as "no accepted medical use." Meanwhile, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl are among Schedule II drugs.

But Trump would reclassify marijuana as a less-dangerous drug, easing regulations and making it easier marijuana research to be done and offering tax breaks for cannabis companies, Axios reported.

"Some people like it, some people hate it. Some people hate the whole concept of marijuana because if it does bad for the children, it does bad for people that are older than children," Trump said earlier this year about marijuana.

"But we're looking at reclassification, and we'll make a determination over the next, I would say, over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one. It's a very complicated subject," he added.

In September, Trump posted a video on Truth Social that advocated Medicare coverage for CBD.

Last year, the Biden administration announced it would reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug, which includes steroids and acetaminophen with codeine, but never brought it to fruition.

Nearly 40 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for medical use, and nearly three dozen states and D.C. have made it fully legal.

A White House official said Thursday that no final decision had been made.

Trump's move would not make marijuana federally legal for recreational use.