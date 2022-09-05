Trump Slams FBI Raiding Son's 'Living Quarters,' Hunter Biden Double Standard

Former President Donald Trump condemned the Biden administration in a series of Truth Social posts on Labor Day, first taking aim at the FBI for the manner in which it conducted the recent search of his family's "living quarters."

"So they riffled through the living quarters of my 16 year old son, Barron, and the loved and respected former First Lady of the United States, Melania," Trump noted in one post.

Trump then reiterated allegations of hypocrisy relating to Hunter Biden, saying the FBI and Justice Department never conducted a similar search of President Biden or his son over crucial information found on Hunter's laptop.

"Despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke Into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden - A treasure trove! This is a Country that's unfair and broken. We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!" he added.

In another post published the same day, Trump slammed Biden's performance as president and the direction the U.S. is heading under his leadership. The statement came just days after Biden's controversial speech in Philadelphia, where he dubbed supporters of Trump's Make America Great Again movement an existential threat to democracy.

"The USA is rapidly becoming a Third World Nation. Crooked Elections, No Borders, a Weaponized Justice Department & FBI, record setting INFLATION, highest ever Energy Prices (and everything else), and all, including our Military, is WOKE, WOKE, WOKE. Most dangerous time in the history of our Country!!!" the former president wrote in his social media post/Biden critique.

Later, Trump circled back to his criticism of the FBI's handling of Hunter Biden's laptop: "The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported, was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election. He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race - wouldn't even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!" he claimed.

Trump has continued to press claims that he lost the 2020 election to Biden because of widespread and systemic election fraud.