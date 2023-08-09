Trump Asks to Review Evidence at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump's legal team this week filed to reestablish a secure area at Mar-a-Lago for reviewing classified discovery in his ongoing legal case involving the allegedly improper storage of classified documents.

Trump's legal team previously made a request to review evidence in this case at the resort, which has been the former president's residence since he left office, but prosecutors called the request "extraordinary," since that is the location where the documents allegedly were stored improperly.

"Reestablishing the same secure area that existed during President Trump's term as president of the United States is a secure, efficient, and cost-effective way for these conversations to take place in a fully secure environment," reads the filing.

"President Trump requests that the court approve the renewed use of the previously approved and appropriately secure location so that he is then able to discuss the relevant classified information with his counsel without the need to mobilize his security detail and state and local law enforcement every time he has a conversation regarding his defense as it relates to purportedly classified information," it continues.

Prosecutors wrote in a filing last month opposing an earlier request to review evidence, "Defendant Trump's personal residences and offices are not lawful locations for the discussion of classified information, any more than they would be for any private citizen."

It continues, "There is no basis for the defendant's request that he be given the extraordinary authority to discuss classified information at his residence, and it is particularly striking that he seeks permission to do so in the very location at which he is charged with willfully retaining the documents charged in this case."