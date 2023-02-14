Trump: Many Mar-a-Lago Docs Were 'Empty Folders'

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday again insisted that many of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago were "empty folders," unlike the "mother load" of boxes found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home.

Trump, who in November officially kicked off his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took to Truth Social to lambaste the "Injustice Department."

FBI agents raided Trump's Florida home in August and found classified documents. Similar records later were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former office in Washington, D.C.

"Many of the so-called 'documents' that the 'Gestapo' took in the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, unlike the 'No Raids of Biden,' were merely inexpensive and very common folders with words such as 'Presidential Reading,' 'Confidential,' 'Classified,' or other words stamped on the front cover," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"There was nothing inside of the folders because, during meetings where information was passed out, say at the Oval Office, when finished the papers inside were taken back, but the empty folders were left behind….."

Trump added that he intended to keep the folders as mementos.

"Nothing wrong with that, but sounds to me that the Injustice Department views these as DOCUMENTS - They are not!" Trump posted.

"These people are just out looking for trouble! Should be checking Biden's unsecured classified docs instead. How about the 1,850 Boxes sent to Delaware. That's the mother load! Or separately, how about revealing who spied on my campaign, stuffed the ballot boxes, or paid off the FBI? That's what people want to hear!"

On Jan. 18, Trump first said records found by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago included hundreds of empty folders.

"When I was in the Oval Office, or elsewhere, & 'papers' were distributed to groups of people & me, they would often be in a striped paper folder with 'Classified' or 'Confidential' or another word on them. When the session was over, they would collect the paper(s), but not the folders, & I saved hundreds of them..." he posted on Truth Social.

"Page 2: Remember, these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a 'cool' keepsake. Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not."