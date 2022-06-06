Report: Trump Moves to New Jersey for the Summer

Former President Donald Trump has relocated to New Jersey for the summer, Business Insider reported.

Trump left his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and had arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a Republican source told Insider. He was expected to remain in the Garden State until early fall.

Newsmax reached out to Trump's team for confirmation and comment about the move, and was awaiting a response.

Although Florida is Trump's permanent post-presidential home and where he votes, the Bedminster club is just 45 miles west of New York City, his former home and another major donor power center.

Republican political hopefuls, who had been traveling to Mar-a-Lago to hold fundraisers and possibly meeting with Trump, were expected to head to Bedminster now.

Political meetings already had been scheduled, Insider reported. Several House members from the conservative Freedom Caucus were planning to meet with Trump on Tuesday to discuss the group's "strategy" heading into the next Congress, Politico first reported.

House Freedom Caucus spokeswoman Melissa Braid told Insider that the group would be meeting to "discuss its continued efforts to defeat the Democrats' radical socialist agenda, and advance conservative America First policies."

Trump has hinted that he'll seek the White House again in 2024. He has raised significant cash for his two political action committees, Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC.

Insider reported that the Trump organization had received millions of dollars over the years for hosting fundraisers, and that the Secret Service had spent about $2 million to stay and dine at Trump properties since he became the 2016 GOP nominee.

For two decades, Trump has escaped to Florida during the winter months and then returned north as the summer season kicked off.

The former president's staff did not reply to Insider questions about the relocation to New Jersey. Trump last year left Florida for the summer on Mother's Day, after which Mar-a-Lago's main club closed for the season.

Another GOP source told Insider that Mar-a-Lago was expected to reopen Halloween weekend for a big party.

Tiffany Trump, the former president's younger daughter, plans to have her wedding at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 12.