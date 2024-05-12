Fareed Zakaria: N.Y. Indictment Only Brought to Get Trump

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says President Joe Biden and Democrat prosecutors are "indicting him into the White House," and he has what might be considered an unlikely member of the media in agreement.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria: GPS" monologue said the prosecution of Trump is politically motivated and only happening because it is Trump.

"The trials against him keep him in the spotlight, infuriate his base — who see him as a martyr and even may serve to make him the object of some sympathy among people in general who believe that his prosecutors are politically motivated," Zakaria said in his opening monologue Sunday.

"This happens to be true, in my opinion. I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump."

Zakaria is notoriously anti-Trump and his monologue showed that, despite the admission.

"I have to admit none of this is playing out as I thought it would," he said. "Trump is now leading in almost all the swing states. But behind those numbers lie even more troubling details.

"As someone worried about the prospects of a second Trump term, I think it's best to be honest about reality. I understand that polls are not always accurate. But in general, they have tended to underestimate Donald Trump's support, not overestimate it.

"I doubt that there are many shy Biden voters in the country."

But, Zakaria said, the Democratic Party is divided over the war in Gaza.

"The most worrying new trend for the Democrats is that far from being the more unified party they are now bitterly divided over the war in Gaza," he continued.

"There's no denying that the party seems more openly divided than it has been in decades. Only 33% of Americans said they approved of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, which is now opposed both by people who think he is too soft and people who think he is too hard on Israel.

"Meanwhile, Republicans seem to be uniting behind Trump. Whatever opposition he faced in the primaries has largely melted away."