Trump Trial Prosecutor Donated to Biden's Campaign

The prosecutor who questioned adult film performer Stormy Daniels on Tuesday in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial has donated to Democrats, including President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

Susan Hoffinger of the Manhattan district attorney's office gave the Biden campaign two donations in 2020 worth $500, according to Election Commission documents, the New York Post reported.

Hoffinger in the 2020 election cycle also contributed more than $900 to ActBlue, the fundraising platform used by many Democrat politicians and liberal organizations.

FEC filings show that the prosecutor appears to have donated exclusively to Democrats since 2004, with her first contributions going to the party's then-presidential nominee John Kerry.

It has been known that the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who's overseeing the trial, has ties to Democrat fundraising.

Daniels took the witness stand, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the adult film actor claims she had with Trump in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.

Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche, saying Daniels' testimony was "prejudicial," asked Merchan to declare a mistrial. The judge denied the request after Hoffinger argued that the claim was without basis.

Hoffinger isn't the only prosecutor involved in the case found to have Democrat connections.

FEC records show that senior counsel Matthew Colangelo, once the third-ranking official in President Joe Biden's Justice Department, donated $400 to former President Barack Obama and was paid $12,000 in "political consulting" fees by the Democratic National Committee in 2018, the Post reported.

Last week, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an investigation into possible coordination between the Justice Department and the Manhattan DA's office in the "politicized prosecution" of Trump.

At issue for Jordan and House Republicans is Colangelo's efforts while with the New York attorney general's office led to Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Trump and a $450 million judgment earlier this year. Colangelo joined Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office after a stint at DOJ.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments made to Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.