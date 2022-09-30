Trump: Haberman's Book Includes 'Pure Fiction'

Former President Donald Trump blasted Maggie Haberman of The New York Times for including "many made up stories" in her soon-to-be released book.

Haberman's "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" is scheduled to be released Tuesday.

"Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman," Trump wrote Friday morning on Truth Social.

"In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind. Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!"

It was not known if the misspelling of Haberman's name in Trump's post was intentional.

Haberman responded to Trump's post by tweeting what appeared to be a marked-up page of bullet points, with comments written in the former president's signature Sharpie-penned handwriting.

In a book excerpt published by The Atlantic on Sunday, Trump told that running for president was good for him.

"The question I get asked more than any other question: 'If you had it to do again, would you have done it?' The answer is, yeah, I think so. Because here's the way I look at it. I have so many rich friends and nobody knows who they are," Trump stated.

Haberman conducted three interviews with Trump after he left office.

The book is anticipated to contain interviews on such matters as to why, according to Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., "kisses my ass" or how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is a "piece of s***."