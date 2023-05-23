Trump MAGA PAC: DeSantis Twitter Launch 'Out of Touch'

The Make America Great Again Inc. political action committee is firing salvos amid Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 primary campaign launch coming on Twitter with CEO Elon Musk.

"This is one of the most out-of-touch campaign launches in modern history," MAGA PAC spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement. "The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter, is DeSantis' after-party at the uber elite Four Seasons resort in Miami."

Leavitt's detailed statement ticked down the contrasts with Trump's campaign and DeSantis' voting history.

"Every day more and more Americans are realizing just how out of step Ron DeSantis is with their values and how unelectable he really is," her statement continued. "From his votes to cut Social Security and Medicare, to his support of a national sales tax that would raise taxes on 90% of families, to his vote in support of Obama's TPP which sent jobs to China, to his vote against funding for President Trump's wall, Ron DeSantis just isn't ready to be president."

Leavitt, who was an assistant press secretary during the Trump administration, called for a return to the White House.

"President Trump is ready on day one to turn our country around, reverse Biden's disastrous policies and make America great again," she wrote.