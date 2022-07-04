Trump Blasts Cheney, Jan. 6 'Fake Unselect Committee'

Former President Donald Trump took to social media Monday to again slam Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Cheney is vice chair of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — that's investigating events surrounding the Capitol attack. On Sunday, the congresswoman declared that Trump "can absolutely never be near the Oval Office ever again."

"Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that her Fake Unselect Committee may recommend criminal charges against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Even the Dems didn't know what she was talking about! Why doesn't she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn't properly protect the Capitol?"

Trump then took aim at the committee itself.

"Why doesn't the highly partisan Unselect Committee of political Thugs, the same people (all Trump haters & profiteers - books, speeches, etc.) that were involved with Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the 'No Collusion' Mueller Report and, overall, the greatest witch hunt in the history of the USA, go after the people who have been rioting, burning down cities, leading the massive crime wave, & killing many all over the U.S., including drug & human traffickers? No, let's get 'Trump'!" the former president added.

Cheney, who earned Trump's wrath by voting to impeach the then-president in Jan. 2021 for inciting the Capitol assault, insisted Sunday during an interview on ABC News' "This Week" that the panel was neutral.

"I don't want you to convey the impression that somehow the hearings are political," Cheney told ABC News. "Because the goal of the hearings is to make sure that Americans understand what happened, to help inform … legislative changes that we might need to make. But I think it's also the case that there's not a single thing that I have learned as we have been involved in this investigation that has made me less concerned.

"And I think there's no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again."

Last month, Trump accused the committee of conducting a "WITCH HUNT!"

"I have sooo many witnesses to everything good, but the highly partisan and one sided Unselect Committee of political hacks has not interest in hearing or seeing them. This Witch Hunt could all be ended quickly if they did!" Trump posted June 19 on Truth Social.