Club for Growth Weighs in Strong for Cheney Foe

Along with former President Donald Trump and more than 200 Republican Members of Congress, the conservative Club for Growth has just come out swinging in favor of Wyoming's U.S. House hopeful Harriet Hageman.

Former Republican National Committeewoman Hageman is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP primary for the Cowboy State's at large House seat in the primary Aug. 16.

Like other Republicans who have abandoned Cheney, Club President David McIntosh told reporters earlier this week that "Harriet Hageman is a principled conservative we can count on to fight socialist Democrats, as opposed to Liz Cheney who prefers siding with [Nancy] Pelosi, [Chuck] Schumer, and [President Joe] Biden."

McIntosh added that the Club would do "whatever it takes" to help Hageman overcome Cheney, who has become increasingly unpopular within her own party for her participation in the Democrat-controlled Jan. 6 commission.

The Club's announcement was accompanied by a broadside of TV spots, which will air in Casper, Cheyenne, Rapid City (South Dakota), and Billings (Montana) markets beginning immediately.

