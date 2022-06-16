×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | liz cheney | harriet hageman | club for growth | wyoming

Club for Growth Weighs in Strong for Cheney Foe

harriet hageman addresses a meeting
Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Casper, Wyoming, on May 16, 2018. (Mead Gruver/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:05 AM

Along with former President Donald Trump and more than 200 Republican Members of Congress, the conservative Club for Growth has just come out swinging in favor of Wyoming's U.S. House hopeful Harriet Hageman.

Former Republican National Committeewoman Hageman is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP primary for the Cowboy State's at large House seat in the primary Aug. 16.

Like other Republicans who have abandoned Cheney, Club President David McIntosh told reporters earlier this week that "Harriet Hageman is a principled conservative we can count on to fight socialist Democrats, as opposed to Liz Cheney who prefers siding with [Nancy] Pelosi, [Chuck] Schumer, and [President Joe] Biden."

McIntosh added that the Club would do "whatever it takes" to help Hageman overcome Cheney, who has become increasingly unpopular within her own party for her participation in the Democrat-controlled Jan. 6 commission.

The Club's announcement was accompanied by a broadside of TV spots, which will air in Casper, Cheyenne, Rapid City (South Dakota), and Billings (Montana) markets beginning immediately.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Along with former President Donald Trump and more than 200 Republican Members of Congress, the conservative Club for Growth has just come out swinging in favor of Wyoming's U.S. House hopeful Harriet Hageman.
donald trump, liz cheney, harriet hageman, club for growth, wyoming
188
2022-05-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved