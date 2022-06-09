Fact Check on Cheney's Claim Trump 'Did Not Condemn the Attack': Demonstrably False

In her opening remarks Thursday night, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., claimed then-President Donald Trump "did not condemn the attack," but he in fact did in a video Twitter quickly blocked, along with an Oval Office address a week later.

Also, Cheney used Trump's words of "love in the air," as the House Jan. 6 Select Committee showed protesters breaching the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, but those words were taken out of context, because they were made about the Stop the Steal rally, and not aimed at those breaching the Capitol during the joint session of Congress.

Here is a contemporary report on Trump's condemning the attack on the Capitol published by Newsmax on Jan. 6, which was headlined "Trump Urges Peace, Protesters to 'Go Home'":

"'I know your pain. I know you're hurt,' Trump said to begin a 62-second video on Twitter from what appeared to be the Rose Garden at the White House. 'We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election … But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt.' "Twitter has since taken down the video and locked Trump's account for 12 hours. "The video, which Twitter first slapped with a warning that it could not be retweeted or liked due to a 'risk of violence,' followed about an hour after Trump posted a similar message. "'Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,' the first of two posts read. 'They are truly on the side of our country. Stay peaceful!' "Trump added: 'I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the party of law & order – respect the 'aw and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!'"

Twitter then moved to block Trump's account shortly after, censoring his condemnation of violence. Trump's Twitter account still has not been restored.

Also, Trump condemned the violence in a Jan. 13, 2021 Oval Office address, as Newsmax chronicled then.

"As I have said, the incursion of the U.S Capitol struck at the very heart of our Republic," Trump said from behind his desk in the Oval Office. "It angered and appalled millions of Americans across the political spectrum.



"I want to be very clear — I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week."

Here is a further excerpt from Newsmax's report on Trump's address: