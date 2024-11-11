Trump: Dems Made 'BIG Mistake' Involving Cheneys

President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to skewer the Democrats for bringing the Cheneys into Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the White House.

"The Democrats made a BIG mistake in getting Crazy Liz Cheney, and her father, Dick, involved in their campaign for President," Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday night. "It made the Republicans angry, and the Democrats just plain scratching their heads in amazement. It is always a bad idea to bring 'losers' into a political campaign!"

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney became one of Trump's fiercest critics within the GOP after she was named to the House select panel that investigated and ultimately found him responsible for the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney joined Harris' campaign in an apparent attempt to convince voters that casting their ballot for the Democrat candidate was not a rejection of their Republican principles, while her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of Harris' more well-known Republican supporters.

When he endorsed Harris in September, Cheney appealed to Americans' sense of patriotism, arguing that they have a duty to "put country above partisanship."

The former vice president said "in our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," adding that is why he would be voting for Harris.

The Cheneys have frequently been targeted by the president-elect.

Trump branded Dick Cheney an "irrelevant RINO [Republican in Name Only]" after he came out and endorsed Harris, and his remark that Liz Cheney might not be such a "war hawk" if she had guns "trained on her face" sparked backlash from Harris' campaign and other Trump critics on social media.

"You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy," Trump said.