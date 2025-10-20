Trump's First 2026-Cycle Campaign Appearance for Sen. Graham

President Donald Trump will make his first appearance of the 2026 midterm election cycle next month, joining Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at a high-profile fundraiser in South Carolina, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The two-day event, billed as the "Trump-Graham Classic" golf tournament, will benefit Trump's leadership PAC, the Republican National Committee and Graham's reelection campaign.

The source, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans before they were made public, said the fundraiser marks Trump's return to domestic campaign travel after a relatively quiet year.

"President Trump's support for my reelection has been tremendously helpful, and I am truly honored to have his endorsement," Graham said in a statement. "I am thrilled that he would do this, and it is going to be a big, big event. It will not only help me tremendously, but it will help others who support President Trump."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's decision to appear alongside Graham highlights his renewed focus on helping Republicans keep control of Congress during the final two years of his term. He's determined to avoid a repeat of the 2018 midterms, when Democrats regained the House and subpoena power.

By publicly aligning with Graham, who faces no serious primary or general election challenge, Trump is rewarding one of his most loyal allies while reinforcing his influence over the GOP's 2026 strategy.

Graham enters the cycle with a commanding financial advantage. According to recent campaign filings, he reported $1.7 million raised in the third quarter and $14.5 million in cash on hand, the largest total among Republican senators up for reelection next year.

Graham's strong position makes him a key figure for Republicans seeking to maintain their Senate majority.

The golf tournament is expected to draw major donors and political figures from across the GOP.

Previous editions of the event have raised significant sums for Republican causes, with participants reportedly paying more than $25,000 each to play, according to MEAWW.

Graham and Trump have maintained a close political and personal relationship since Trump's presidency, frequently golfing together and appearing at party events. The senator, once a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 campaign, has since become one of his strongest defenders in Congress.

Trump is likely to energize donors and signal his continued command of the Republican Party heading into 2026.

For Graham, it represents a powerful show of support as he seeks another term and helps rally funds for the broader GOP effort.

The November fundraiser will be closely watched by strategists and party insiders for signs of how deeply Trump intends to engage in the midterm campaign — and which races may draw his personal attention next.