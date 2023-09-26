Trump: 'Deranged' Judge's Ruling 'Radical Attack' On Me

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday night a New York judge's ruling earlier in the day served as a "radical attack" against him and his family, adding "we are rapidly becoming a Communist country."

Trump was reacting to a summary judgment by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who concluded in a 35-page ruling that Trump defrauded banks and insurers for years by overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth while building his real estate empire. Engoron's ruling came in support of New York Attorney General Letitia James ahead of a $250 million civil trial, which is set to begin Monday.

"The widespread, radical attack against me, my family, and my supporters has now devolved to new, un-American depths, at the hands of a deranged New York State Judge, doing the bidding of a completely biased and corrupt 'Prosecutor,' Letitia James, who ran for office based on a 'Get Trump' platform," Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth Social account.

"Today's action is a refutation of my status as the leading Candidate for President of the United States, including with a substantial lead over Joe Biden. It is a terrible reminder that the Radical Left Democrats will stop at nothing in trying to prevent me, and the American people, from winning the 2024 Presidential Election."

In addition to the $250 million in penalties, James is also seeking a ban on Trump doing business in New York, his home state. The trial is expected to last until December.

"Regardless of Party, we cannot let this happen in the United States of America!" Trump said. "As my lead in the polls over Joe Biden continues to skyrocket, these Corrupt and Highly Political Prosecutors and Judges are getting more and more desperate and dangerous. We are rapidly becoming a Communist Country, and my Civil Rights have been taken away from me."

Engoron ruled that Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and company executives repeatedly lied on financial statements to secure more favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums.

"He hated everything about me at a level that I have never seen before, even beyond the hatred of that displayed by Letitia James," Trump said of Engoron. "This is Democrat Political Lawfare, and a Witch Hunt at a level never seen before. It is an attempt to badly injure the opposing Party's Leading, by far, Political Candidate. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before. My Civil Rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether Federal or State, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision.

"If they can do this to me, they can do this to You!"