Trump Goes After 'Lunatic' AG James on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump directed his wrath Friday at New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her on Truth Social of "working closely" with President Joe Biden's Department of Justice to harm Biden's chief rival in the 2024 presidential election.

James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, accusing them of deceiving lenders and insurers by overstating their asset values and overall net worth. Trump and his sons deny the allegations and claim they have done nothing wrong.

When James first ran for attorney general in 2018, she vowed to pursue criminal action against Trump, whose post Friday came amid an appeal of a gag order placed upon him by the trial judge, Arthur Engoron.

"This is the Lunatic A.G. that's prosecuting me," Trump posted Friday night, along with a video that shows clips of James saying she intends to sue him, criticizing him, and calling him an illegitimate president. "Lawyers say there is No Way this should be allowed to happen. She is working closely with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ, in order to harm his Political Opponent. Election Interference!"

The 35-second video that Trump posted begins with a clip of a woman asking a rhetorical question to James, presumably before the 2018 election.

"What do you say to people who say, 'Oh, I'm not going to bother to register to vote because my voice doesn't make a difference. I'm just one person,'" the women said to James.

James smiled and said, "I say one name, Donald Trump. That's your motivation. Get off your a** and vote."

"Will you sue him for us?" the woman asked.

"Oh, we're definitely going to sue him," James said as the woman started to laugh. "We're going to be a real pain in the a**. He's going to know my name personally."

The video then cuts to James saying in another clip, "He built his wealth off the backs of New Yorkers." She also says, "We need to focus on Donald Trump and his abuses. We need to follow his money." It concludes with her saying, "[I will never be afraid to] challenge this illegitimate president when our fundamental rights are at stake."

Newsmax reached out to James for comment.