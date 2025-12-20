Trump Jokes About Suing DOJ: 'Hereby Give Myself $1 Billion'

President Donald Trump used tongue-in-cheek remarks at his Friday night appearance in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to spotlight his effort to seek nearly $230 million from the Justice Department over past federal investigations, joking about the unusual situation of pursuing claims against an agency he now oversees.

In the speech, Trump revisited the 2022 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, recounting, with comedic asides, his criticism of FBI agents' conduct during the search, including his claim that personnel went through first lady Melania Trump's belongings and left items in disarray.

He described the officials involved as "thugs" and said his team now has "all the evidence," arguing the search was improper.

The president then pivoted to his damages claim, joking that he is "winning" but faces a unique twist, "There's only one problem," he remarked.

"I'm the one that has to settle it," he said, suggesting, again jokingly, that he could "give myself $1 billion" and donate it to charity, before quipping he might keep the money.

He ultimately said any proceeds would go to "good charities," calling the scenario "a strange position to be in."

Trump's attorneys have filed administrative claims in October seeking roughly $230 million from the Justice Department, as first reported by the New York Times.

The lawsuit incorporating past federal actions involving him, including the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search and the earlier Russia-related investigation, is an unprecedented move because any potential resolution would run through the same executive branch Trump now leads.