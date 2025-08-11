WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Taps Economist EJ Antoni as Labor Stats Commish

By    |   Monday, 11 August 2025 08:00 PM EDT

In a move to correct the errors and misleading past data from the former Biden administration's Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Donald Trump has nominated Dr. E.J. Antoni to serve as the BLS's next commissioner.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating highly respected economist, Dr. E.J. Antoni, as the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics," Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social. "Our economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the numbers released are honest and accurate. I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role.

"Congratulations E.J.!"

Trump's announcement follows the controversial firing of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer earlier this month, after the bureau released a disappointing jobs report and revised prior job figures downward — actions Trump attributed to manipulation.

If confirmed by the Senate, Antoni will helm BLS — a key independent agency within the Department of Labor responsible for pivotal economic indicators including employment trends, inflation data, and wages, which inform both Federal Reserve policy and business decision-making.

The nomination reflects the Trump administration's stated goal of restoring credibility to BLS reporting amid concerns over staffing shortages and data collection challenges. Supporters hail Antoni's conservative fiscal and monetary expertise as well-suited to ensure transparent and trustworthy statistics.

Critics warn that placing a partisan figure at the helm of a premier statistical agency risks politicizing data that investors, policymakers, and the public rely on. The Bureau of Labor Statistics was supposed to operated with neutrality, but Biden's data was frequently adjusted months after the fact, providing timely promising reports that would be downgraded later.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 11 August 2025 08:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

