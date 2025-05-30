Illegal Accused of Threat to Kill Trump Possibly Framed

An illegal immigrant accused by the Department of Homeland Security of threatening to kill President Donald Trump might have been framed by someone on trial for robbery and assault in which the suspect was the victim.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, a Mexican national who entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998-2005, on May 22, the day after her agency received a handwritten letter allegedly from Reyes that contained a threat to kill Trump.

The letter stated: "We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – we have done more for this country than you white people – you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 [rifle] to shoot your precious president in the head – I will see him at one of his big ralleys."

But law enforcement officials now believe Reyes was framed so he would be arrested and deported to benefit someone awaiting trial in a robbery and assault case in which Reyes was the victim, CNN reported Thursday. Investigators also do not believe the assassination threat was credible.

Reyes' criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier, DHS said. He is in ICE custody at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin, pending his removal proceedings and has not been charged with threatening to kill the president.

A high-level law enforcement official who was briefed on the case told CNN that law enforcement determined Reyes did not write the letter when they interviewed him regarding the threat. Federal officials asked for a handwriting sample from Reyes and determined his handwriting and the threatening letter didn't match.

A source told CNN that law enforcement reviewed jail calls made by a person they believe played a role in writing the letter. The source said the person asked about specific addresses, one of which received the letter.

The Milwaukee Police Department told CNN on Thursday it is "investigating an identity theft and victim intimidation incident related to this incident" but could not provide details as the investigation is ongoing and "no one has been criminally charged at this time."

Jeffrey J. Altenburg, chief deputy district attorney for the Milwaukee district attorney's office, wrote in an email that the matter is under investigation.

CNN attempted to reach attorneys for each person involved in the cases, including Reyes. The Secret Service referred an inquiry about the alleged threat to DHS.

Asked about the arrest and allegations of a threat against the president, a senior DHS official told CNN: "The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin told CNN they have "no charged matter involving this individual," and declined to comment further.