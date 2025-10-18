Trump Officials Weigh Possible Kim Jong Un Meeting During Asia Trip

Trump administration officials are privately discussing a potential meeting between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the U.S. president's upcoming Asia visit, CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Officials have not begun logistical arrangements or direct communications with Pyongyang, and prior outreach from Trump earlier this year was reportedly rejected by North Korea, the report added.

In August, Trump expressed interest in meeting the North Korean leader after hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House for the first time.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report and The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.