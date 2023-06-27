McCarthy Backpedals on Trump Skepticism: Trump Is Stronger Now

Former President Donald Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Breitbart on Tuesday.

"As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden's DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice," McCarthy stated. "The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is because he is Biden's strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show."

During the interview, McCarthy referenced a poll from Morning Consult, published Tuesday, suggesting that Trump's currently leading ahead of incumbent President Joe Biden.

"Just look at the numbers this morning — Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016," the House speaker noted.

The significance of McCarthy's comments to Breitbart lies in the fact that earlier on Tuesday, a journalist quoted a segment of his appearance on CNBC, surreptitiously depicting the interview as if the House speaker was criticizing Trump.

However, when looking at the cut segment of the interview in its entirety, it's evident that while McCarthy did not give a full-throated endorsement of Trump, he did not criticize the former president. Nonetheless, McCarthy has not yet expressed support for any 2024 presidential candidate as of yet.

Rephrasing a question from the CNBC interviewer, McCarthy openly asks himself, "Can Trump beat Biden? Yeah, he can beat Biden."

"Can he win that election? Yeah, he can. The question is is he the strongest to win the election? I don't know that answer. But can somebody, can anybody, beat Biden? Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people. Yes, Biden can beat other people. It's on any given day."