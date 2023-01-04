Trump Backs McCarthy's Speaker Bid Day After 3 Failed Ballots

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning reiterated his support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to become the next House speaker.

Three votes by House members on Tuesday failed to produce a speaker to lead the new Congress, in which Republicans own a slim 222-212 majority.

"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE 'HOUSE' TWICE!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!"

Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy, R-Calif., lost 19 Republican votes during each of the first two rounds of voting. He then lost 20 in the third round before the chamber adjourned following the first day of the new Congress.

No House business can begin and members cannot be sworn in until a speaker is chosen.

The anti-McCarthy Republicans included five hardcore conservative members who insist they'll never support the former minority leader to be speaker.

On Tuesday night, Trump uncharacteristically refrained from taking a side during a brief telephone interview with NBC News. He previously had offered support for McCarthy.

"We'll see what happens," the former president said. "I got everybody calling me wanting my support. But let's see what happens and we'll go — I got everybody calling, wanting my support. That's all I can say. But we'll see what happens. We'll see how it all works out."