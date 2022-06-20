Trump: I Endorsed McCarthy for Reelection, Not for Speaker

Former President Donald Trump explained that his recent endorsement of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., concerned the lawmaker's reelection bid and not the speaker's position.

Trump on June 4 endorsed McCarthy's reelection try, calling him an "outstanding representative for the people of California" and "tireless advocate for the people of Bakersfield and the Central Valley."

However, the former president made it clear during an interview with talk show host Wayne Allyn Root late last week that his endorsement did not include the speakership.

"No, I haven't," Trump said in correcting Root, who had stated that the former president endorsed McCarthy for speaker.

"No, no, no. I haven't. No, I endorsed him in his race. But I haven't endorsed anybody for speaker."

Root suggested that Trump would be the best person to become House speaker and "carry out the things that would save the middle class between now and 2024, and save capitalism."

The host added that Trump would be needed to lead the "indictment … the impeachment" of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"No, and I understand that," Trump said. "We have a lot of great relationships in the House … beyond great. We have some great people, and I'll talk about that at a later date."

Asked whether he would run for president in 2024, Trump offered what has become a standard reply:

"You're gonna be happy," he said. "You're gonna be very happy, I really believe that."

Root told Trump that he'd "only [be] happy if America exists in 2024, and at the way it's going now, I'm not sure."

Trump said Root's concern was "the bigger question."

"There's been more damage done in the last two years than in 25 bad years," Trump said. "Add up 25 of the worst years, there's been more damage done in the last year and a half."

McCarthy has been criticized by some conservatives after The New York Times in late April reported that leaked audio revealed the minority leader had asked whether social media companies could suspend the accounts of some GOP lawmakers in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.