Trump, McCarthy Praise One Another at GOP Fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made a point of praising each other at a recent Republican fundraiser in Texas, CNN reports.

McCarthy said that Trump is the GOP's "secret weapon," in remarks at an event for House Republicans in Dallas on Monday. CNN notes that this was their first appearance on stage together since recordings emerged of McCarthy criticizing Trump over the Capitol riot.

Trump said: "Kevin's been with me from the beginning," according to attendees of the closed-door event.

Trump also said that he and McCarthy have worked together to "fight back," and noted some of their achievements.

According to CNN, this is the second fundraiser for the National Republican Congressional Committee that Trump has attended in the last year. The news network also reports that Trump and McCarthy have a good relationship despite the controversy and that they have spoken several times and have met in person at least once since the story came out.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal last month that McCarthy "made a call. I heard the call. I didn't like the call. But almost immediately as you know, because he came [to Mar-a-Lago] and we took a picture right there — you know, the support was very strong."