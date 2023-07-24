Trump Impeachments Issue Dilemma for McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., could be in a no-win situation with efforts to expunge the impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Hard-line conservatives are pressing for a vote. McCarthy risks the ire of Trump and his allies if he does not schedule the vote, The Hill reported.

A group including Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced legislation last month designed to erase Trump's impeachments from the historical record.

However, centrist Republicans warn that they will reject a resolution, all but guaranteeing its failure given the GOP's narrow House majority.

The issue is the latest topic challenging McCarthy's ability to keep his conference united.

A Democrat-led House impeached Trump twice during his four-year term as president. The Senate failed to convict him.

"They're silly," moderate Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The Hill of possible impeachment votes. "When do we expunge a not guilty verdict?"

An attempts to erase Trump's impeachments became big news last week after Politico reported that McCarthy promised to vote on expungement before August recess.

McCarthy's comments seemed to counter his previous suggestion that Trump is not the strongest contender for the GOP presidential nomination.

McCarthy has denied he ever made such a promise, The Hill reported.

Still, House conservatives are demanding a vote.

"It should definitely come to the floor and be expunged," said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a Trump ally and member of the Freedom Caucus.

"I'm hoping to see it get done before August recess," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., adding that "these are impeachments that should've never happened, and so we would like to expunge them."

GOP moderates, especially those facing tough reelection campaigns, want to avoid being linked too closely with Trump.

"I have every expectation I'll vote against expungement, and I have every expectation that I will work to bring others with me," one moderate Republican told The Hill, noting that "I think my views represent a fair number of principled conservatives."

"We can't change history. I mean, that impeachment vote happened. And I just don't think we should be engaged in the kind of cancel culture that tries to whitewash history."

The lawmaker added that he has "communicated that with leadership."

Erasing an impeachment never has been attempted. Opponents in both parties say that doing so has no practical significance because the impeachments happened and can't be reversed, The Hill reported.

"There's no procedure for expunging an impeachment," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who led Trump's second impeachment. "It's completely meaningless."