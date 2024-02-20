Trump Supports Challengers to Texas Politicians Who Wanted Paxton Out

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind a wave of challengers seeking to unseat Texas Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach state GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, reported The Hill.

Trump, who staunchly defended Paxton during the impeachment proceedings, announced endorsements for four state House candidates on Tuesday. These candidates are vying to replace legislators who supported Paxton's impeachment last year.

The Texas House impeached Paxton in connection with allegations in May 2023, yet the state Senate acquitted him last September.

In a series of endorsements on Truth Social, Trump labeled the incumbent lawmakers as RINOs, or "Republicans in Name Only." He highlighted the backing of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Paxton himself for the endorsed candidates.

Among the endorsed candidates is Republican Liz Case, who is challenging incumbent GOP Rep. Stan Lambert in Texas House District 71. Trump outlined Case's platform, emphasizing her commitment to issues such as "school choice," election security, tax reduction, Second Amendment rights, border security, and combating cultural "wokeness."

Similarly, Republican Mike Olcott running against incumbent GOP Rep. Glenn Rogers in Texas House District 60 received Trump's endorsement for his support of school choice and Second Amendment rights.

Republican Helen Kerwin, challenging GOP Rep. DeWayne Burns in the 58th District, gained Trump's endorsement as an "America First Conservative" who aligns with Trump's priorities on issues like school choice, border security, and tax cuts. Kerwin, a former member of Trump's administration, expressed gratitude for the endorsement on social media, pledging to "stand with Texas and save America."

Republican Alan Schoolcraft, contesting incumbent GOP Rep. John Kuempel in the 44th District, was also endorsed by Trump. Trump criticized Kuempel as a RINO for his impeachment vote against Paxton and highlighted Schoolcraft's platform centered on school choice, election integrity, Texas values, border security, and Second Amendment rights.

Last month, Trump endorsed a primary challenger to GOP Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan's reelection bid, citing Phelan's involvement in what he termed a "fraudulent" impeachment trial against Paxton.

The Texas GOP primary, where these endorsements will be put to the test, is scheduled for Super Tuesday on March 5th.