Trump Blasts Former Press Secretary on Poll Numbers

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary, for putting out what he called the "wrong" poll numbers.

"Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump fumed in a Tuesday night post on the platform. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up."

Trump used his nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely considered his biggest challenger for the Republican presidential nomination.

"While 25 is great, it's not 34," he added. "She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS [Republicans In Name Only] & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"

McEnany, now the co-host of Fox News' "Outnumbered," told host Jesse Waters on Tuesday night that polling in Iowa showed DeSantis "closing the gap" on Trump with voters after DeSantis entered the 2024 race for the GOP nomination last week.

It was not immediately clear to which poll Trump and McEnany were referring. The Daily Caller reported that a poll conducted April 27-30 by Trump's pollster showed Trump leading DeSantis 54% to 20% among Iowa voters. A Victory Insights poll from April also showed Trump ahead of DeSantis, 54% to 24%.

DeSantis kicked off his four-day tour of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina on Tuesday, rallying supporters outside of Des Moines. Trump is scheduled to travel to Iowa this week, according to The Hill.

"Milktoast" appears to be a misspelling of "milquetoast," meaning a timid or feeble person. McEnany often held her own at the podium during her time as Trump's press secretary, so it's unclear why he would use the term to describe her.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, seemingly referenced Trump's attack during an appearance on Fox's "The Ingraham Angle" later Tuesday night.

Filling in for host Laura Ingraham, McEnany asked Roy about his opposition to the debt ceiling deal and challenged him to come up with a "realistic alternative."

"Everything that we're seeing out of … this deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast, if that word might mean something to you," Roy said.