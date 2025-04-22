Trump Condemns 'Deeply Disturbing' Kashmir Attack

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the deadly attack that killed more than two dozen tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir this week as "deeply disturbing" in a post on social media.

Several gunmen on Tuesday fatally shot at least 26 tourists at a resort in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The region is jointly administered by India and Pakistan, but each claims ownership of the entire territory.

"This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah, chief minister of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump wrote. "We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

Vice President JD Vance, who is traveling in India with his family, added in a social media post: "Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."