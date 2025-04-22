WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | kashmir | jd vance | india | pakistan

Trump Condemns 'Deeply Disturbing' Kashmir Attack

paramedics carry injured tourist on stretcher in kashmir
Paramedics carry a wounded tourist on a stretcher on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at a hospital in Anantnag after assailants opened fire on people visiting Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Dar Yasin/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 April 2025 05:00 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the deadly attack that killed more than two dozen tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir this week as "deeply disturbing" in a post on social media.

Several gunmen on Tuesday fatally shot at least 26 tourists at a resort in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The region is jointly administered by India and Pakistan, but each claims ownership of the entire territory.

"This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah, chief minister of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump wrote. "We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

Vice President JD Vance, who is traveling in India with his family, added in a social media post: "Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the deadly attack that killed more than two dozen tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir this week as "deeply disturbing" in a post on social media.
donald trump, kashmir, jd vance, india, pakistan
203
2025-00-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved