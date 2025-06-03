Trump, Polish President Tweet Newsmax Headline

Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Tuesday shared a post from President Donald Trump through his social media, in which Trump had mentioned Newsmax coverage in connection with the European nation's election of his ally.

In Trump's Truth Social post, which went online shortly after midnight, the president wrote:

"TRUMP ALLY WINS IN POLAND, SHOCKING ALL IN EUROPE." NewsMax. Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!"

And Nawrocki, sharing the post on X, wrote, "Thank you, Mr. President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation are my top priorities."

The new Polish president's post has been seen by nearly 850,000 people, according to X.

Nawrocki, a conservative historian and strong Trump ally, was elected on Monday, with the vote signaling a resurgence of conservatism in Europe.

He is set to take office on Aug. 6, and is expected to align his administration in the Central European nation of nearly 38 million people closely with Trump's White House.