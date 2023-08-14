×
Tags: donald trump | kari lake | georgia | indictments | 2024 election | fani willis

Kari Lake: 'Georgia Just Sealed Deal' on Trump Presidency

Monday, 14 August 2023 09:50 PM EDT

Republican and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reacted to the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump, saying "Georgia just sealed the deal" on his 2024 presidency.

Lake's post to social media site X came soon after news that an indictment was coming. Later, a Fulton County grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against Trump late Monday night in his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

"@realDonaldTrump said he needed only one more indictment to win the presidency. Georgia just sealed the deal. We The People see right though these phony charges & we won't let a corrupt injustice system choose our nominee for us. We have your back, Mr President," Lake posted.

The specific charges were announced by the Fulton County District Attorney's office after Lake's post.

The charges against Trump include RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer among others. Seventeen other defendants were named in the 41-count, 98-page indictment.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Republican and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reacted to the latest indictment, presumably, against former President Donald Trump, saying "Georgia just sealed the deal" on his 2024 presidency.
donald trump, kari lake, georgia, indictments, 2024 election, fani willis
Monday, 14 August 2023 09:50 PM
