Trump Slams Kamala Harris on 2024 Election

President Donald Trump blasted former Vice President Kamala Harris for comments she has made about her loss to him in the 2024 election.

Trump unloaded on the former vice president in a Truth Social post.

"Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the 'closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century.'"

Harris is making the rounds of media outlets to talk about her campaign memoir, "107 Days."

The New York Post reported on the "closest" election comment to which Trump responded.

"Everyone knows this is a lie," he said. "I won the Electoral College, 312-226, a LANDSLIDE, Counties Nationwide, 2,600 to 525, a LANDSLIDE, all seven Swing States, a LANDSLIDE."

The president added, "And, despite the fact that California's Fake Mail In Ballots came in at ridiculous numbers (It was RIGGED!), I still won the Popular Vote by MILLIONS!"

Trump said he has an apology coming from Harris.

"Kamala's 'closest in the 21st Century' soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology," he wrote.