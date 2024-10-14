WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | cognitive test | doctor

Trump Calls on Harris to Take Cognitive Test

Monday, 14 October 2024 11:02 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump wants Vice President Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test.

"Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her," Trump posted Monday on his Truth Social account.

Trump also said Harris is "slow and lethargic."

"We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn't have to do it again," Trump said.

Trump's attack came after Harris, 59, released a two-page letter from her personal physician, declaring her in good physical and mental shape to be president.

"She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," wrote her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons.

Harris has seasonal allergies, mild nearsightedness, and skin hives that she treats with medication, Simmons wrote.

Harris has not allowed journalists to speak to her physician about her health.

Harris has criticized Trump, 78, for not being more transparent about his health. Trump would be the oldest person elected to the presidency. His campaign has not released detailed health records.

In November 2023, Trump's doctor, Bruce Arenwald, released a three-paragraph letter, calling Trump's health "excellent."

"With his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come," Arenwald wrote.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 14 October 2024 11:02 AM
