Trump in Atlanta: Georgia Will End Harris' 'Reign of Failure'

Former President Donald Trump, campaigning in Atlanta on Tuesday, declared that voters in Georgia would be vital in ending what he described as Vice President Kamala Harris' "reign of failure."

Speaking to a crowd, Trump focused heavily on the nation's economic struggles, positioning Georgia as a battleground state crucial to reversing the current administration's failures.

"But I'll tell you what I'm hearing. Very good things now. Has it been going on too long? We're seeing numbers, they said, 'Wow, those are big numbers,'" Trump said, referring to high voter turnout. He urged Georgians to vote immediately. "If you have a ballot, return it immediately. If not, go tomorrow, as soon as you can, go to the polls and vote."

Trump emphasized the importance of voter turnout over the next few weeks, stressing that the country was at risk of losing its identity.

"We can't lose this country. We're going to lose our country if we're not successful," he warned. Trump described his campaign as a mission to rescue the nation from what he called a "failed and corrupt political establishment."

"Everywhere you look under Kamala Harris, the American standard of living is in a free fall," Trump claimed. He criticized the current administration's policies, saying, "Nothing works. Everything they touch turns to... I won't say it."

He pointed to rising costs and economic strain on American families. "You're working more hours for less money to afford smaller houses, worse cars, fewer groceries with absolutely nothing left to save," Trump said, painting a bleak picture of the nation's economic conditions under the current leadership.

He also touched on education and immigration, asserting, "Our schools don't teach, our cities aren't safe, illegal aliens are pouring in by the millions and millions and millions, and we're teetering on the brink of World War III."

"Other than that, I think we're doing quite well," he quipped.

As the November election approaches, Trump called on Georgians to take action, stating that the state could play a pivotal role in changing the nation's trajectory.

"Three weeks from tonight, the people of Georgia are going to end Kamala Harris' reign of failure," he said, vowing that this would usher in "a new Golden Age of American success."

Trump concluded by expressing optimism about the future, saying that his vision for America would bring prosperity to "the citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed" and usher in "a golden, golden time."