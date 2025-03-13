Trump Commemorates National K-9 Veterans Day

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a message to commemorate National K-9 Veterans Day, which celebrates the dogs that assist first responders and military service members.

On March 13, 1942, the U.S. Army began the War Dog Program, also known as the K-9 Corps, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. March 13 is now celebrated as National K-9 Veterans Day to honor the more than 50,000 police and military dogs currently in active service, as well as those that served in the past.

"Dogs are not only man's best friend, offering companionship and loyalty, but also guardians, instinctively protecting their loved ones with unwavering devotion," Trump wrote in the message. "On National K-9 Veterans Day, the First Lady and I join our Nation in honoring the dedicated service of those working dogs serving alongside our military and law enforcement to defend our citizens and our Homeland."

Trump also singled out a few notable service dogs that retired or passed away in the last few years, including Conan, a dog who served alongside the Army Special Operations Forces, Hurricane, who was "renowned as the most decorated dog in the history of the U.S. Secret Service," and Cairo, who took part in the raid on Osama bin Laden with the U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six.

"Today, we salute the sacrifices and service of our dedicated working dogs for their incredible acts of canine courage," Trump added. "As we remember the fallen, we thank all of the brave veterans of the K-9 Corps who protect the American people and our way of life, living up to the name of man's best friend."

Deputy Rudy Aguilar of the El Paso County, Texas Sheriff's Office opened up about his experiences working alongside a police dog in an interview with local news outlet KFox14 on Thursday.

"Being a K9 is one of the toughest duties I've ever had as a police officer. It's a great honor helping my community in finding narcotics that also stem into other related activities," he said.