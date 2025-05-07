Trump: 'Activist Judges' Thwarting Voters' Wishes

President Donald Trump is fuming after recent rulings from judges against his immigration policies.

"Our Court System is not letting me do the job I was elected to do," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Activist judges must let the Trump Administration deport murderers, and other criminals who have come into our country illegally, WITHOUT DELAY!!!"

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Trump is improperly using an 18th century wartime law to try to speed the deportations of people his administration labels members of a Venezuelan gang, becoming the second judge to bar the administration from removing immigrants under the act.

Trump and his supporters have increasingly complained about having to provide due process for people they contend didn't follow U.S. immigration laws. None of the rulings prevents the removal of people in the country illegally under other laws or procedures.

Another federal judge on Tuesday reaffirmed her order requiring the Trump administration to facilitate the return of a 20-year-old Venezuelan man deported in March, saying the government violated a legal settlement by removing him before his asylum case had been resolved, Politico reported.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher ruled that the government must "facilitate" the return of the man, referred to in court as "Cristian" and identified by Politico as Daniel Lozano-Camargo, who was removed from the country under Trump's order invoking the Alien Enemies Act.

Lozano-Camargo had entered the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor and was seeking asylum.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.