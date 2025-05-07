WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | judges | immigration | venezuela

Trump: 'Activist Judges' Thwarting Voters' Wishes

By    |   Wednesday, 07 May 2025 10:53 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is fuming after recent rulings from judges against his immigration policies.

"Our Court System is not letting me do the job I was elected to do," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Activist judges must let the Trump Administration deport murderers, and other criminals who have come into our country illegally, WITHOUT DELAY!!!"

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Trump is improperly using an 18th century wartime law to try to speed the deportations of people his administration labels members of a Venezuelan gang, becoming the second judge to bar the administration from removing immigrants under the act.

Trump and his supporters have increasingly complained about having to provide due process for people they contend didn't follow U.S. immigration laws. None of the rulings prevents the removal of people in the country illegally under other laws or procedures.

Another federal judge on Tuesday reaffirmed her order requiring the Trump administration to facilitate the return of a 20-year-old Venezuelan man deported in March, saying the government violated a legal settlement by removing him before his asylum case had been resolved, Politico reported.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher ruled that the government must "facilitate" the return of the man, referred to in court as "Cristian" and identified by Politico as Daniel Lozano-Camargo, who was removed from the country under Trump's order invoking the Alien Enemies Act.

Lozano-Camargo had entered the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor and was seeking asylum.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump is fuming after recent rulings from judges against his immigration policies.
donald trump, judges, immigration, venezuela
256
2025-53-07
Wednesday, 07 May 2025 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved