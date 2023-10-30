Trump: Judge Taking Away My Right to Free Speech

Former President Donald Trump lambasted U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for taking away his right to free speech by reinstating a gag order against him.

Chutkan, who's overseeing the Washington case in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, on Sunday reinstated the order prohibiting Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss.

"I have just learned that the very Biased, Trump Hating Judge in D.C., who should have RECUSED herself due to her blatant and open loathing of your favorite President, ME, has reimposed a GAG ORDER which will put me at a disadvantage against my prosecutorial and political opponents," Trump posted in the early hours Monday.

"This order, according to many legal scholars, is unthinkable! It illegally and unconstitutionally takes away my First Amendment Right of Free Speech, in the middle of my campaign for President, where I am leading against BOTH Parties in the Polls. Few can believe this is happening, but I will appeal. How can they tell the leading candidate that he, and only he, is seriously restricted from campaigning in a free and open manner? It will not stand!"

Chutkan imposed the gag order at the Justice Department's request. She temporarily lifted it on Oct. 20 after Trump's lawyers appealed. She reversed that decision Sunday, according to the court's docket.

"The Obama appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial. Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!" Trump posted Monday.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also used his social media platform to again take aim at President Joe Biden.

"These highly political (All started by Crooked Joe Biden!) Lawsuits and Indictments shouldn't be allowed to start until AFTER THE ELECTION IS OVER! Our Founding Fathers are looking down at Biden with scorn!" he posted.

Trump is facing four criminal trials: the federal case concerning the 2020 election, a Georgia case focused on attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, a Florida case involving the alleged mishandling of classified documents, and New York case connected to alleged hush money paid to former adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

"Why didn't Crooked Joe Biden tell his Injustice Department to file the lawsuits and Indictments against me 3 years ago, instead of right in the middle of my campaign for President?" Trump posted shortly after midnight.

"You're setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you. These Third World Biden Indictments, which should never have been filed, would have been tried and over with years ago. My SleazeBag Opponent shouldn't be able to do this during my campaign, OR BEFORE THE ELECTION!"

The former president continued his attack in the morning.

"Why didn't they start the totally political BIDEN INDICTMENTS & COURT CASES Three (3) Years Ago, instead of the MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN??? Third World Country-ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!" Trump posted.

"If they started the highly political Biden Indictments 3 years ago, everything would now be finished. THEY WAITED UNTIL MY CAMPAIGN BEGAN!" Trump added.