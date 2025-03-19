Trump Slams 'Radical Left Lunatic Judge' in Deportation Case

President Donald Trump early Wednesday once again slammed U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, calling him a "Radical Left Lunatic Judge" for his weekend order to stop deportation flights from removing alleged gang members from the country.

"If a President doesn't have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!" the president posted on his Truth Social page, a day after a separate post calling for Boasberg's impeachment.

Boasberg, a District of Columbia federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, Saturday issued a 14-day temporary block on Trump being able to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 while deporting 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In his order, Boasberg, the chief judge of the federal district court, said that any flights in the air with the deportees should return to the United States, but the Trump administration argues that the planes were already gone when the order was issued.

Trump on Tuesday said in an interview that "many people" have called for Boasberg's impeachment.

"I don't know who the judge is, but he's radical left," he told Fox News. "He was Obama-appointed, and he actually said we shouldn't be able to take criminals, killers, murderers, horrible, the worst people, gang members, gang leaders, that we shouldn't be allowed to take them out of our country. That's not for a local judge to be making that determination."

Trump also dismissed a rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who issued a statement after Trump called for the judge to be impeached, saying, "For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

"He didn't mention my name in the statement," Trump said. "I just saw it quickly. He didn't mention my name."

Meanwhile, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, on Tuesday introduced a resolution to impeach Boasberg.

To impeach a federal judge, a simple majority must be reached in the House, but would then go to the Senate, where a trial would be held. It would take a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to convict the judge and remove him from the bench.