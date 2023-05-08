×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | juan merchan | nyc | criminal case | law | evidence

Judge Bars Trump From Disclosing NYC Criminal Case Evidence

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 10:46 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is barred by a New York Judge from disclosing any evidence or information he and his legal team will learn about in the discovery phase of his criminal case in New York City.

Forbes reported that State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan issued a protective order Monday that does not allow the former president from publicly disclosing any evidence or information prosecutors have gathered against him, especially on his own social media platform of Truth Social, and orders that he can only view the evidence in the presence of his legal team.

"Any materials and information provided by the People to the defense in accordance with their discovery obligations as well as any other documents, materials, or correspondence provided to or exchanged with defense counsel of record on the [case]… shall be used solely for the purposes of preparing a defense in this matter," the order said. "It is further ordered that any person who receives the covered materials shall not copy, disseminate, or disclose the covered materials, in any form or by any means, to any third party… or posting the Covered Materials to any news or social media platforms, including, but not limited, to Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat, or YouTube, without prior approval from the court."

Merchan is also allowing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office to redact the names of staffers until jury selection begins in the case.

Trump was indicted by Bragg and a Manhattan grand jury last month on 34 counts of falsifying business documents regarding a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier, the report said.

According to the report, the charge, which is usually treated as a misdemeanor, was elevated to felony counts in this case because Trump was running for president at the time of the deception, gaining political benefit against federal election laws, despite the U.S. Department of Justice refusing to prosecute the case.

The report said that Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCraw asked Merchan two weeks ago to restrict Trump's access to the evidence his side would get during the discovery phase of the case.

"[Trump has a] longstanding and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him," Forbes reported her telling Merchan during past hearings on April 28 and May 4.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump is barred by a New York Judge from disclosing any evidence or information he and his legal team will learn about in the discovery phase of his criminal case in New York City.
donald trump, juan merchan, nyc, criminal case, law, evidence
409
2023-46-08
Monday, 08 May 2023 10:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved