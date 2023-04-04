Judge to Trump: 'Refrain' from Agitating on Social Media

While Judge Juan Merchan stopped short of issuing a gag order, he admonished former President Donald Trump on Tuesday to “refrain” from agitating his supporters on social media with posts that could possibly foment unrest, according to The Hill.

The New York judge’s warning comes after the former president suggested last month that his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury could result in “potential death & destruction.”

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche said his client had “responded forcefully” on social media and was “frustrated” and “upset” by the judge’s request.

“Imagine anybody in this courtroom who was in that position,” Blanche said. “Every one of these posts are not threats.”

Trump’s lawyer also called out media appearances by the prosecution’s star witness, Michael Cohen. In 2016, Cohen, then Trump’s personal attorney and fixer, made a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that resulted in the former president’s indictment.

Merchan advised the Manhattan district attorney’s office to rein in its witnesses and told Trump’s attorneys that he does not hold the same view of the 45th president’s social media posts.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Conroy told the judge they have already spoken to Cohen but will continue to do so.

“There’s only so much we can do,” he said.

Trump surrendered in New York on Tuesday and was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.