Tags: donald trump jr | tucker carlson | fox news | america first

Trump Jr.: Payback for Criticizing Carlson Firing?

Friday, 05 May 2023 06:11 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr. said he was warned to expect retaliation from Fox News regarding his criticism over the network's controversial firing of Tucker Carlson on April 24.

"Have heard from a few of my friends at Fox News that the leftist executives running things there are pissed at me for calling them out over firing Tucker and to 'expect retaliation,'" Trump tweeted Wednesday. "A lot of good people still work at Fox, but their RINO [Republican in name only] leadership is at war with conservatives!"

Since Carlson was fired, there have been efforts on what former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called a "destruction campaign" against Carlson, including leaks of off-camera video footage from Carlson's show designed to show him in an unflattering light. Also, a New York Times report Tuesday claimed Carlson made racist comments by writing in a leaked text, "This is not how white men fight."

Speaking on the "Steak for Breakfast" podcast on Monday, Trump, the oldest child of the former president, said he launched his "Triggered" podcast this year because "I've been watching the censorship happening, even in conservative mainstream media."

"You saw what Fox did to Tucker Carlson last week. And the week before that, it was Dan Bongino," Trump said. Bongino is a conservative radio talk-show host who mutually parted ways with Fox News on April 22.

"I noticed even with me: I've been an outspoken America-first [advocate]. I used to be on Fox, three, four, five, six, 10 times a week; I haven’t been on in nine months — not a call, not an invite, not anything. I understand what it appears like they're trying to do to the America first movement. Tucker was another one of those voices."

