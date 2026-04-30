'Apprentice' Reboot Could Feature Donald Trump Jr.

Amazon is weighing a potential revival of "The Apprentice," the reality television show that helped propel President Donald Trump to national prominence, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with internal discussions on Thursday.

The talks are in early stages, and the Trump family has not been approached about the idea, but executives have discussed tapping Donald Trump Jr. as host if the project moves forward.

Any reboot would likely stream on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company has held only "preliminary internal discussions" about the franchise since acquiring MGM in 2022 and emphasized that the show is not in active development.

Representatives for the White House and the Trump family did not immediately comment.

The deliberations follow a broader pattern of Amazon exploring programming with potential appeal to Trump supporters.

The company recently paid $40 million to distribute "Melania," a documentary about first lady Melania Trump.

Amazon also added past seasons of "The Apprentice" to Prime Video in 2025 amid renewed interest after Trump's 2024 election victory.

Originally airing on NBC for 14 seasons, "The Apprentice" was a breakout hit in the early 2000s.

The show regularly drew large audiences and became one of the network's top-rated programs, turning Trump into a household name beyond his real estate career.

Its signature catchphrase, "You're fired," became part of popular culture, and Trump's on-screen persona as a decisive business executive helped shape his public image.

Media analysts have widely noted that the show's success gave Trump sustained national visibility and familiarity with a broad swath of the American public in the years leading up to his 2016 presidential campaign.

The franchise also generated significant revenue and spawned short-lived spinoffs featuring other hosts, underscoring its cultural reach at its peak.