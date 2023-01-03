×
Tags: donald trump jr. | podcast | rumble

Don Jr. Signs Podcast Deal

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 11:33 AM EST

In a move that brings more momentum to Rumble, following its debut as a public company last year, Donald Trump Jr. signed a multiyear podcast deal with the user-generated video platform, Axios reported on Tuesday.

As a result of the agreement, Rumble will exclusively host a new Trump Jr. podcast, "Triggered with Don Jr.," a live show that will broadcast twice a week starting Jan. 23.

In September, Rumble went public via a blank check company merger that valued the platform at more than $2 billion. Since then it has become a growing conservative alternative to YouTube.

Although Rumble is much smaller than platforms such as YouTube or Instagram, it has attracted one of the largest audiences among the alternative platforms that emerged after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Trump Jr. has brought in more than 1 million subscribers since joining Rumble nearly two years ago, giving him one of the platform's largest followings, Axios reported.

Trump Jr. said that "while other Big Tech companies are … censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators … are now joining them."

The exclusive deal with Trump Jr. is the latest such agreement with major personalities with large followings; i.e., Russell Brand, Glenn Greenwald, and YouTuber David Freiheit, who goes by the pseudonym Viva Frei, according to Axios.

The Toronto-based Rumble's third quarter results included an average of 71 million global monthly active users, of which 57 million were based in the U.S. and Canada.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 03 January 2023 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

