WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump jr. | patrick morrisey | west virginia

Trump Jr: Vote for Morrisey for W.Va. Governor

By    |   Tuesday, 14 May 2024 03:00 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr. endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor.

"Make sure to get out there and vote for Patrick Morrisey for governor," Trump, Jr. said on his show "Triggered." "He's a great patriot, he's the MAGA candidate. He's the attorney general that was fighting all the Biden lawfare and weaponization. He's going to be a great candidate and he'll do a great job."

Morrisey, who also has been endorsed by Vivek Ramaswamy, said he was grateful for the support from Trump, Jr.

"Don Jr. and his father are committed to making America great again," Morrisey said on X.  "They know how to beat the establishment and win."

Morrisey is running against the sons of two members of West Virginia's congressional delegation: car dealer Chris Miller, whose mother is Rep. Carol Miller, and former state Rep. Moore Capito, whose mother is Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner also is in the GOP race.

A recent Emerson College poll showed Morrisey up 4 points on Capito with Miller in third place.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump Jr. endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor.
donald trump jr., patrick morrisey, west virginia
184
2024-00-14
Tuesday, 14 May 2024 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved