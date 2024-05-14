Trump Jr: Vote for Morrisey for W.Va. Governor

Donald Trump Jr. endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor.

"Make sure to get out there and vote for Patrick Morrisey for governor," Trump, Jr. said on his show "Triggered." "He's a great patriot, he's the MAGA candidate. He's the attorney general that was fighting all the Biden lawfare and weaponization. He's going to be a great candidate and he'll do a great job."

Morrisey, who also has been endorsed by Vivek Ramaswamy, said he was grateful for the support from Trump, Jr.

"Don Jr. and his father are committed to making America great again," Morrisey said on X. "They know how to beat the establishment and win."

Morrisey is running against the sons of two members of West Virginia's congressional delegation: car dealer Chris Miller, whose mother is Rep. Carol Miller, and former state Rep. Moore Capito, whose mother is Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner also is in the GOP race.

A recent Emerson College poll showed Morrisey up 4 points on Capito with Miller in third place.