Trump Jr.: McConnell Silent on Colorado Ruling

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, is calling out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for not speaking up about the recent Colorado ballot ruling.

In a Wednesday post on X, Trump Jr. laid into the Kentucky Republican, alongside other Senate leaders like John Thune of South Dakota, the conference's whip, and John Cornyn of Texas, an influential senior member.

"Of the 4 most senior members of Senate Republican leadership, [Senate Republican Conference Chair John] Barrasso [of Wyoming] is the only one with the courage to weigh in against what the radical left is trying to do to my father," Trump Jr. wrote.

His comments come two days after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, violating the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

While the decision agrees with a lower court ruling that found Trump responsible, it also determined that the former president is ineligible to be on the ballot because of the Constitution's "insurrection clause."

The lower court, conversely, held that the clause did not apply to presidents.

Colorado's controversial decision is likely to be picked up by the U.S. Supreme Court in an expedited fashion.

Barrasso, unlike the other Senate Republican leaders, was quick to denounce the ruling, which could be used to kick Trump off the ballot elsewhere, in an X post Tuesday.

"A liberal, activist court just ruled to remove a presidential candidate from the ballot," Barrasso said of the ruling. "This is a blatant, political attempt to silence American voters. SCOTUS will rightly dispose of it in an ash heap."