Don Jr. Turns Against Speaker Over Border Security

Donald Trump Jr. roasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on social media Thursday after Johnson's about-face on moving forward with a foreign-aid package without U.S. border security included.

Trump posted a 56-second montage video of Johnson once insisting on border security measures in the U.S. before any consideration given by the House for the needs of Ukraine and Israel. In the montage, set to the theme music of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Johnson mentions the word "border" 12 times.

However, Johnson on Wednesday unveiled a package of bills that would provide $95.3 billion in foreign aid, splitting the aid package from border security.

"Enough already! If you ever even begin to start believing anything anyone in Republican leadership tells you just watch this. Pay close attention to those that don't seem bothered by this. They're not our friends," Trump posted to X with his video.

The post to X was the culmination of a few tweets over the past 24 hours by Trump. Johnson amended the aid bill to include $9 billion in "forgivable loans" to Ukraine, which President Joe Biden could forgive the entirety of in 2026.

"The Swamp thinks you're stupid. They think every conservative in America is an idiot who will fall for their (expletive)!!!" Trump posted Wednesday.

And this Wednesday post: "Chuck Schumer is bragging about how House GOP Leadership is completely folding and giving Dems exactly what they want."

Johnson on Monday faced a call to resign from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who pledged support for a motion to vacate Johnson by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Johnson rejected the call to resign.