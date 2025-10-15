Trump Trolls Biden With Deprecating Body Humor

President Donald Trump trolled former President Joe Biden and their beach bodies, joking he would fancy a trip to the beach in Argentina with President Javier Milei, but reminding the White House press corps he works too hard for beach breaks.

"I'd love to go to Argentina," Trump joked with the media Tuesday. "I'd like to be like Biden. I'd like to go to the beach."

Trump, 6-foot-3-inch, then joked his body is not beach-fit – although neither was Biden's and it never bothered his predecessor or the adulating liberal media.

"My legs are not quite as thin as his," Trump joked. "My legs are slightly heavier, my arms are slightly larger, my body is a little bit larger than his.

"I'm not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I'm not going to take a chance."

Trump also mocked the media videos of Biden on the beach during his former presidency, showing him struggling to reset his chair in the sand.

"You won't see me in a bathing suit sitting on a beach in Argentina, falling down, not being able to lift a three-ounce chair meant for old people," Trump said.

The comments drew laughs from the press corps, staffers, and Milei, and marked one of several light moments during his media scrum.