Trump: FBI Offered Steele $1 Million to 'Frame Me'

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the FBI offered former British spy Christopher Steele $1 million to "frame" him.

"The FBI," Trump writes, "offered Christopher Steele One Million Dollars in order to FRAME me. Why aren't all of the so called Special 'Prosecutors,' together with their bosses at the DOJ, doing something about this. Why aren't people under arrest. They spied on my campaign, and bribed people all over the place, and then go after ME. The people of our once great Country won't stand for it. How much more can they take, as the USA goes to HELL? MAGA!!!"

The Durham report confirms Trump's claim that Steele was offered $1 million to produce evidence of Russian collusion.

"Our investigation determined," page 11 of the report reads, "that the Crossfire Hurricane investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting. Nor was Steele able to produce corroboration for any of the reported allegations, even after being offered $1 million or more by the FBI for such corroboration."