Trump Endorses Florida State Senator to Lead RNC

President Donald Trump has announced his endorsement of Joe Gruters, a Florida state senator, to be the next chair of the Republican National Committee.

Gruters would replace Michael Whatley, whom Trump recently endorsed to run for an open Senate seat in North Carolina.

"I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC," Trump wrote on Thursday on Truth Social. "His name is, Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Gruters serves as RNC treasurer and previously was chairman of the Florida Republican Party. He co-chaired Trump's 2016 campaign in Florida.

"I'm looking forward to advancing President Trump's America First agenda as the next Chair of the RNC," Gruters told the Miami Herald. "He is the greatest President in our nation's history, and I'm ready to serve, fight, and win for our party and our country."

The state senator had been expected to run for chief financial officer of Florida against a candidate backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. He told Florida Politics he plans to remain state senator until his term ends in 2026 while running the GOP.

DeSantis, who is precluded by law from seeking reelection when his term ends in 2026, has been a critic of Gruters.

"Joe Gruters has taken major positions that are totally contrary from what our voter base wants to do," DeSantis said, according to Politico.