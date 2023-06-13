Trump: Bidens' 'Deflecting' Scheme Has 'Backfired'

In an interview with a Miami Spanish-speaking network Monday night, former President Donald Trump went all in on allegations that President Joe Biden is using the Justice Department against his political opponent as retribution.

"It's a way of solving the problems with Hunter," Trump told host Carines Moncada of Miami-based Americano Media, referring to the allegations of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden being ensnared in an alleged $10 million bribery scheme with a Ukrainian oligarch who founded the gas company Burisma.

"They have so many things on Hunter. And Hunter is him, because they're the same. Hunter's taken in money, and they're taking it in by the busload. They're taking in so much. And the Republicans in Congress have caught them. Certainly, this is a way of them deflecting that."

But while Trump will face his first court appearance on special counsel Jack Smith's 37-count federal indictment in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, the political blowback has hit Trump's opponents and not him, according to Trump.

"I think it's backfired, because you see the love and you see the poll numbers go up," Trump said. "My poll number's going way, way up, and I think people understand it. People understand it and the people of this country understand it.

"And the Hispanics understand it better than anybody else because they've seen it before."

Trump hailed his having turned Miami from a Democrat-controlled area to siding with the Republican Party, especially on the issues of immigration and political persecution.

"Instead of getting justice, getting democracy, and all the things you want, it's just the opposite," Trump said of Miami's Latino community, which is heavily Cuban and Central and South American.

"The Biden administration has been horrible on Cuba," Trump added. "It's been so weak on Cuba. It's pathetic. He's been so bad to Hispanics in this country."

With the political persecution in communist and socialist regimes in Latin America, Hispanics see what's happening and know how leftist leaders can weaponize justice against their political opposition, according to Trump.

"Well, absolutely, they are working together," Trump said of Biden, his Justice Department, and even the 'leftist leadership' of the National Archives. "They're using this because I am beating them in the polls. We are beating Biden by 10 points, 11 points, 12 points. We're beating him very easily.

"They are using this because they can't win the elections fairly and squarely."

And, Biden knows, Trump added, "he can't win in the ballot box."

"He's weaponized the Justice Department, absolutely weaponized it, in order to try and win an election, because he's way behind," Trump said.

"So many people have been so hurt in Columbia and other countries in Latin America, in South America, and they really see it better than other people do. A lot of people haven't experienced that, but your listeners have experienced it."

As much as American democracy has devolved under the weaponization of justice, the Hispanic community can help warn sheltered Americans of the dangers, according to Trump.

"There is a regression" of democracy unfolding, Trump said, "but there's been an incredible love fest between the Hispanic community and myself. It's been incredible. As you know, I've done a lot for everybody in that community. That community is amazing — the spirit, the entrepreneurship, everything about it.

"Really, it's made the Republican Party a much different party because of it."

Ultimately, his indictment Thursday, Trump alleges, is an election interference effort.

"They're using the Justice Department and the FBI to hurt – at least hurt in a public relations sense to put it in sort of a nice term — or do worse than that," Trump said. "They're trying to do that to win elections."

As for the specific charges, using the Espionage Act of 1917 without mention the civil statute of the Presidential Records Act, shows the charges are "all fake," according to Trump.

"Under the Presidential Records Act, I'm allowed to do all of those things; I'm allowed to keep the documents," Trump said, adding even the National Archives is suspect, having "red flagged" the Constitution.

"Even if you look at the Archives, this is no innocent group either," he said.